The highly anticipated game has drawn millions of players worldwide, boosting investor confidence and increasing attention on the gaming industry’s biggest companies.

NEW YORK: Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) has sold more than 17 million copies worldwide and generated around $1.65 billion in sales since its release, according to market research firm Sensor Tower. The strong performance has increased investor interest in Take-Two Interactive, Microsoft and Sony.

Take-Two Interactive, the company behind the GTA franchise, saw its shares rise 1% in premarket trading on Thursday after gaining more than 6% in the previous trading session. Microsoft shares climbed 1.6%, while Sony shares closed nearly 3% higher in Tokyo.

PlayStation leads

GTA VI is available on Microsoft’s Xbox Series X|S and Sony’s PlayStation 5 consoles. According to Sensor Tower, the PlayStation 5 accounted for around 75% of the game’s total sales, while the remaining sales came from the Xbox version. These figures show that Sony’s console has attracted most of the demand so far.

Shares of chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) rose 3% in premarket trading on Thursday. The game’s team highlighted its use of an AMD system to improve image scaling during gameplay on the Xbox version.

The game has also received strong reactions from players on social media platforms X and Reddit.

The previous game in the franchise, Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V), has sold more than 230 million copies worldwide since its launch in 2013, according to Yahoo Finance.

However, Take-Two shares remained down 15.4% so far in 2026, according to Yahoo Finance. Some investors advised caution and said traders should wait for official sales figures and the launch of the game’s online mode before making further judgments.