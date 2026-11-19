PAKISTAN: Baloch Voice for Justice has urged foreign governments and international investors to withdraw from resource agreements in Balochistan, raising concerns about local rights, control over natural resources, and the benefits received by the region’s people.

The organisation said decisions involving Balochistan’s natural wealth should consider the needs and interests of local communities. It called on foreign partners to review their business agreements and avoid supporting projects that, according to the group, could harm the local population.

Balochistan is rich in natural resources, including minerals, gas and other valuable deposits. These resources have attracted interest from domestic and foreign companies. However, questions about resource ownership, economic development and the fair distribution of benefits have remained important issues in the region.

Baloch Voice for Justice argued that local communities should have a greater role in decisions about projects taking place in their areas. It also called for greater transparency in agreements between authorities and foreign companies.

The organisation urged investors to consider the possible social and political effects of their business activities before continuing with resource-related projects.

The appeal also brings attention to wider debates about development, employment opportunities and the use of natural resources in Balochistan.

However, the organisation’s demands do not necessarily reflect the position of every community or stakeholder in the province. The impact of individual projects depends on their terms, implementation and the involvement of local people.