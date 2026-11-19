KALABURAGI: Ten writers from across Karnataka have been selected for the 26th annual Amma Awards, organised by the Mathoshree Mahadevamma Nagappa Munnoor Foundation, Sedam.

Award coordinator Ratnakala Mahipal Reddy Munnoor announced that two works each were chosen in poetry, short stories, novels, drama and essay collections.

The poetry selections are Ilidu Baruvudilla Taayi by Bengaluru’s Pratibha Nandakumar and Draupadiya Washing Machine by Davanagere’s Santhebennur Faiztraraj.

In short stories, Preetili Bidda Paapaskalli by Bengaluru’s Jayaramachari and Rarachi by Kalaburagi’s Dr. Sharanamma Patil were selected.

The novels chosen are Animishayogi by Dharwad’s Mahadev Hadapad and L.B.W. by Padmalatha Mohan of Dakshina Kannada.

Drama awards will recognise Goodu Serida Hakkigalu by Hassan’s Mamatha Arsikere and Sharmishte by Bengaluru’s Belur Raghunandan.

The essay collections selected are Bhaashe Mattu Baduku by Haveri’s Dr. Santosh Hanagal and Priya Gandhi by Mysuru’s Chi. Ja. Rajeev.

Journalist and writer Mahipal Reddy Munnoor established the awards in memory of his mother. The foundation has maintained the tradition of holding the ceremony at the same venue and on the same date every year.

Writers, poets, publishers and readers have supported it.

Ratnakala said the foundation aimed to make the awards a prominent literary honour in Karnataka.

Ceremony and prize details

The awards ceremony will be held on November 26 at 5.30 pm at Shambhavi Rangamantapa, Sri Panchalingeshwara Temple, Sedam. Each award includes Rs. 5,000, a memento, a certificate and felicitation. Winners will also receive a special gift of tur dal, a major agricultural product of the region. The awards mark their 26th year.