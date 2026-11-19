CHITRADURGA: Village Water and Sanitation Committees will handle minor rural drinking water and sanitation works under an initiative described by Zilla Panchayat CEO Dr. S. Akash as Karnataka’s first such experiment.

Chairing the District Water and Sanitation Mission Committee meeting at Neer Lab on Thursday, he said the district had received Rs. 6 crore under a project supported by the World Bank. Of this, Rs. 5.50 crore is being used for various works.

Akash said district tenders for works costing below Rs. 1 lakh often attract no bidders, forcing repeated tender calls and delaying repairs for months.

Funds in joint accounts

Under the pilot, village committees will procure and install electrofusion machines and bulk flow meters. Funds will go directly into joint accounts held by committee chairpersons and Panchayat Development Officers.

Committees have been instructed to obtain quotations under procurement rules and complete the work within one week.

Engineers currently handle overhead tank repairs requiring technical skills. Akash directed Section Officers to attend committee meetings and help prepare estimates.

Committees must also take responsibility for repairing and maintaining rural water purification units.

Training for committee members and Panchayat Development Officers will be organised at taluk level with technical assistance from J-PAL.

Revised project costs questioned

Akash questioned rising costs for a Jal Jeevan Mission project in Lakshmisagara Gram Panchayat. The contract was awarded for Rs. 91.89 lakh, excluding GST, while the revised total reached Rs. 1.25 crore. He sought an explanation for additional expenses. Officials said the revision included GST, borewell charges and payments to BESCOM.