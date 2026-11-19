TOKYO: India and Japan have unveiled a special logo to mark 75 years of diplomatic relations, which will be celebrated in 2027. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi jointly presented the logo in Tokyo during their official meetings.

The logo celebrates the long friendship between the two countries and reflects their shared hopes for the future. It was selected from more than 850 entries submitted after both governments invited people to take part in the design process. The submissions were received between August 17 and September 15, 2026.

The selected design was created by Indian designer Akhil Cleatus. It brings together important cultural symbols from both countries in the number 75, showing how their identities and traditions can come together.

The number includes an Indian ornamental pattern in the figure seven, while the figure five features Japan’s rising sun above traditional Seigaiha waves. An Indian lamp, known as a diya, forms the curved base beneath the sun. The design also includes a lotus, representing India, and two flowing ribbons that create the idea of a shared horizon.

The words “Shared Horizons” form the theme of the anniversary logo. The design uses saffron, green, red and navy colours to represent the identities of both nations.

The logo was unveiled during a period of active diplomatic engagement between the two countries.

The selected logo will be used for events marking the 75th anniversary throughout 2027.