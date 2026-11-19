DUBAI: Philip Morris International (PMI), the company widely known for its Marlboro cigarette brand, is changing its business strategy by investing heavily in smoke-free alternatives. The company announced its vision for a smoke-free future in 2016 and has since increased its focus on research, technology and new products.

Speaking at the Technovation event in Dubai, Gijs de Best, president of PMI’s South Asia, Indochina, CIS and Middle East and Africa region, described the shift as a major change in the company’s traditional business model.

According to de Best, PMI has invested more than $16 billion in smoke-free products. These products are now available in 110 countries and have more than 43 million users worldwide, according to company figures. He also said that over 40 per cent of the company’s net revenue came from this business segment.

PMI’s smoke-free range includes heated tobacco products, electronic vaping devices and nicotine pouches. The company says these products offer alternatives to traditional cigarettes for adults who continue to smoke.

De Best also highlighted the role of scientific research in developing these products.

The company aims to expand access to these products while continuing its shift away from conventional cigarettes. However, health experts stress that smoke-free products are not risk-free, and nicotine remains addictive.

The transformation marks a significant change for a business historically associated with cigarette sales.