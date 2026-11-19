BENGALURU: Amid mounting demands for his arrest over the controversial book ‘Basava Mantapa’, author Ravi Hanj has reportedly traveled to America as anger over the publication continues to build across Karnataka.

Leaders and members of the Lingayat community have filed police complaints in several districts, including Bengaluru’s High Grounds police station, pressing authorities to arrest the writer over the book and related video statements. Reports indicate Hanj departed for the United States a day earlier, while also posting satirical remarks on Facebook regarding calls to ban the work and arrest him, commenting that he would have remained abroad had he anticipated the backlash.

The dispute centers on ‘Basava Mantapa – Veerashaiva Lingayata Satyadarshan’, a roughly 600-page volume launched at FKCCI Hall in Bengaluru on November 15. In the book, Hanj argues that Veerashaiva and Lingayat traditions are identical rather than separate, maintaining that every line is backed by historical records and evidence. Remarks from interviews suggesting Basavanna was not opposed to Sanatan Dharma have also drawn sharp pushback. Critics and scholars of Basavanna’s philosophy accuse the author of distorting his teachings and claiming Basavanna misappropriated King Bijjala’s treasury or played a role in Bijjala’s death.

Demonstrations and effigy burnings have erupted in cities and towns including Bengaluru, Bidar, Mysuru, and Aland, with protesters demanding both a ban on the book and criminal action against its author.

At a press conference in Bengaluru, ministers M.B. Patil and Sharanprakash Patil appealed to the state leadership for urgent legal action as controversy over the publication intensifies. Community groups continue to press police and government officials for swift steps in response to their complaints, while debates over historical interpretation, religious identity, and public order remain heated across the state.