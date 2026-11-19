BENGALURU: Aiming to make voter list updates smoother and more convenient for residents, Bengaluru North City Corporation Commissioner and Additional District Election Officer Pommala Sunil Kumar chaired a meeting with political party representatives to review rules and plans for the Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls for 2027.

Participants raised practical concerns about family members sometimes being assigned to different polling booths, prompting discussions on grouping voters from the same household at a single polling station whenever feasible. Officials noted that keeping families together reduces travel hassle and saves residents from heading to booths far from their homes.

The session also covered booth arrangements for apartment communities, polling station assignments, and broader steps for running elections smoothly. Sunil Kumar stressed thorough checking and careful scrutiny throughout the revision drive so voter rolls remain accurate, legitimate voters are properly covered, and ineligible names are kept off the lists.

Officials walked attendees through key election forms used for voter updates, including Form 6 for adding names, Form 7 for removing entries, and Form 8 for updating or correcting voter information, sharing that required updates have already been added to Form 8. Sunil Kumar appealed to party leaders for full cooperation so the revision exercise moves ahead cleanly, openly, and without avoidable friction.

Additional Commissioner for Revenue Satish Kumar, Joint Commissioner Pallavi, revenue officers, electoral registration and assistant electoral registration officers, civic staff, and representatives from multiple political parties took part in the meeting.

With voter roll accuracy and neighborhood booth convenience in focus, election teams and party representatives are preparing for the upcoming revision steps across Bengaluru North. Residents looking to verify their details, update addresses, or check booth assignments will soon see roll revision procedures unfold under these guidelines, helping ensure cleaner records and smoother voting arrangements ahead of future polls across the corporation limits.