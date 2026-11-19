BENGALURU: State BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra has demanded that the Karnataka government confiscate a controversial book written by Ravi Hanj and initiate strict legal action against the author over claims that it harms the dignity and teachings of 12th-century social reformer Basavanna.

Reacting on social media to the book ‘Basava Mantapa’, linked to Veerashaiva-Lingayat Satyadarshan, Vijayendra stated that Jagajyoti Basavanna stands at the heart of Veerashaiva Lingayat identity. He described Basavanna as one of the world’s greatest philosophers whose vision sought a society free from casteism, gender inequality, and class divisions. According to Vijayendra, his life and teachings remain timeless, and members of the Veerashaiva Lingayat community will not tolerate any writing or remark that tarnishes Basavanna’s honor.

Vijayendra accused author Ravi Hanj of presenting material across works under public discussion in a manner that undermines Basavanna’s ideals and reputation. Urging prompt enforcement of the law, he called on the state administration to seize the contentious publication without delay and hold the writer legally accountable. He emphasized that Basavanna’s message of peace and spiritual equality serves as a guiding light for future generations and should be protected from distortion.

The BJP leader also argued that merely labeling Basavanna a cultural figure is not enough unless authorities genuinely uphold and practice his principles in governance and public life. He pressed the state government to state its official position clearly and act decisively rather than allowing disputes over sensitive historical and religious themes to fester.

His demand adds to growing political and community pressure across Karnataka after fellow leaders, including ministers Eshwar B. Khandre and Shivaraj Tangadagi, called for tough action, book confiscation, or a ban amid protests and heated debate over the book and related online videos. As controversy widens around authorship, social media clips, and cultural sensitivities, citizens and community groups are watching closely to see how the state government responds and what legal steps authorities decide to take next.