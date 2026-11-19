BENGALURU: Members of the Nandini Layout Food Street Trade Association marked their fifth anniversary and Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations by presenting a cheque for Rs 2 lakh to the Jayaprakash Narayan Dialysis Center, earning praise from Mahalakshmi Layout MLA K. Gopalaiah.

Held in the Nandini Layout ward within the Mahalakshmi Layout constituency, the gathering featured flag hoisting for Kannada Rajyotsava, sweet distribution, and a community meal attended by traders, families, children, and local residents. Gopalaiah, a former minister, joined former corporator K.V. Rajendra Kumar and Bengaluru North district BJP secretary H.S. Raghavendra Shetty at the ceremony, where association members felicitated the MLA with a shawl, garland, flowers, and fruit.

Addressing the gathering, Gopalaiah said the trade body gave the state formation celebration real meaning by coming together around love for Karnataka’s land, water, and language. Traders decorated the area with festive leaf festoons and rangoli patterns, turning the milestone into a neighborhood celebration.

Gopalaiah singled out the Rs 2 lakh donation to the dialysis center as a model for others, praising traders for stepping beyond everyday commerce to support patients needing regular treatment. He urged members to keep up such charitable outreach, maintain clean surroundings around the food street, and offer wholesome food and refreshments at fair prices that win appreciation across the state.

Association president Satish, office-bearers Yogeesh and Jagadeesh, ward leaders Bhaskar, Anand, Sampath, Kunigal Nagaraj, Srinivas, and Boregowdru, along with members Vinod, Nagaraj, and Chandru, took part in the event. For neighborhood residents and patients, community-backed medical support and clean local eateries make a noticeable everyday difference in ward life.