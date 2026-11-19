BENGALURU: Demands to confiscate Ravi Hanj’s book ‘Basava Mantapa’ and register criminal cases against both the author and publisher intensified in Bengaluru as the Basava Samithi held a press conference and submitted a police complaint over alleged insults to twelfth-century reformer Basavanna.

Basava Samithi president Aravinda Jatti addressed reporters at Basava Bhavan, accusing Hanj of maligning Basavanna’s ideals of equality, a casteless society, and the Kayaka work ethic under the guise of research while hurting Lingayat devotees and disturbing public peace. Jatti also targeted publisher Vishweshwar Bhat and announced that the committee had filed a formal police complaint against both men. Rejecting apologies or attempts to make amends after protests erupted, Jatti argued that the gentle nature of the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community is being mistaken for weakness and warned against misuse of freedom of expression. He called on seers, writers, youth, and communities at home and abroad to condemn what he termed an ideological conspiracy following Basavanna’s recognition as Karnataka’s cultural icon.

B.R. Patil joins in

Aland MLA B.R. Patil joined the criticism, linking attacks on Basavanna’s legacy to wider intolerance toward historical icons like Mahatma Gandhi and B.R. Ambedkar and warning of street protests if such writings continue. Thinkers and community figures, including J.S. Patil and Neeraj Patil in Britain, likewise urged firm legal action, while Minister Dr. Sharanprakash Patil and former civic leaders attended the briefing after earlier consultations involving Minister Basavaraja Rayareddy.

Separately, Industries Minister M.B. Patil warned of fierce protests across Karnataka and neighboring Maharashtra, stating that he, Sharanprakash Patil, and other ministers would press Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar for strict legal action. Patil criticized Shankar Bidari and former Kannada Sahitya Parishad chief Manu Baligar for attending the book launch, while pointing to seers from Sirigere, Bhalki, Gadag, and Sattur speaking out against interference in religious matters. Comparing the row to past disputes over Kempegowda, Patil called for community unity around Basavanna and noted he is recording previously untold details in his upcoming autobiography.