BENGALURU: Health officials in Bengaluru have called on doctors and medical shops to curb unnecessary antibiotic use as drug resistance rises, with Greater Bengaluru Authority chief health officer Dr. Syed Sirajuddin Madani urging careful prescriptions only after proper examinations and lab confirmation.

Speaking at a World Antimicrobial Resistance Awareness Week programme organized by the health department’s metropolitan surveillance unit and AMRSense Union for GBA and urban primary health centre medical officers on Thursday, November 19, Madani warned that overusing strong drugs like levofloxacin and cefixime even for ordinary fevers threatens future generations. He noted that 60 to 70% of cases involve viral illnesses where antibiotics do not work, directing doctors at GBA clinics, hospitals, and primary health centres to prescribe them strictly after medical check-ups and tests such as blood cultures when needed. He also warned of action against pharmacies selling medicines without prescriptions and against antibiotic use in alternative systems.

State nodal officer Dr. Chandramohan stressed that public awareness is vital to fight antimicrobial resistance, urging people not to seek antibiotics for common colds, coughs, or viral fevers while maintaining strict hospital hygiene and infection control. He called for following the Access, Watch, and Reserve antibiotic guide, using Access drugs for routine infections, Watch drugs cautiously and Reserve medicines only in emergencies, and urged coordinated action across human health, farming, livestock, and fisheries under a One Health approach.

District nodal officer Dr. Venkatesh warned that deaths linked to antimicrobial resistance could worsen sharply over the next decade without disciplined prescribing. He said GBA is working to set up a metropolitan surveillance unit and central laboratory while partnering with institutions including ICMR and Tata 1mg on pilot projects that rely on active participation from medical officers.

Health officials including Dr. Chandrasekhar B., Dr. Savita, Dr. Sachin Gupte of PATH, and Nachiketu Gudi also attended the session as authorities push for safer medicine habits across Bengaluru.