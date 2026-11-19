BENGALURU: Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi has announced that the state government will hold detailed discussions with Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar during the cabinet meeting on taking strict action against those responsible for writing a book and circulating videos deemed derogatory toward 12th-century social reformer Basavanna.

Speaking at Vidhana Soudha amid mounting public anger, Tangadagi strongly condemned baseless remarks made against Basavanna, describing him as a revered cultural icon of the nation. The minister accused individuals lacking proper historical understanding of twisting facts for narrow self-interest, warning that deliberate attempts to distort history and hurt public sentiment will not be tolerated. His remarks come alongside growing pressure from community leaders and fellow ministers, including All India Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha national president Eshwar B. Khandre, who has demanded the confiscation of Ravi Hanj’s book ‘Basava Mantapa’ and the removal of related social media videos.

Tangadagi stated that cabinet members would deliberate at length with Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on the legal and administrative steps warranted against those behind the offending publication and online clips. He noted that the cabinet meeting is expected to reach a decisive conclusion on whether to confiscate the book outright or impose a complete ban on its circulation.

The row has intensified across Karnataka, drawing sharp reactions from Lingayat organizations, devotees, and political leaders who view the portrayals as an affront to social harmony and the egalitarian legacy of the Sharana movement. Tangadagi’s assurance signals that the administration intends to address the controversy formally at the highest executive level rather than leave responses confined to public statements.

As devotees and cultural bodies await the outcome of cabinet deliberations, the dispute highlights heightened sensitivities around historical interpretation, online content, and safeguarding respected figures in Karnataka’s social and cultural heritage. Authorities are expected to outline concrete measures once leadership completes its review of the complaints and legal options.