BENGALURU: Aiming to give public spaces a fresher, cleaner look across the city, Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has ordered all five city corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority to deploy jetting machines for deep-cleaning roads, footpaths, bus shelters, roadside walls, junctions, and flyover pillars.

Leading an online review of the Ward One drive, the minister instructed officials to use high-pressure washing so everyday streets and shared public corners look visibly cleaner and better cared for. Calling cleanliness essential to keeping Bengaluru welcoming and liveable, he asked every corporation to arrange the machines right away and carry out steady, organized cleaning across their areas.

To protect drinking water supplies, the minister directed teams to draw treated wastewater from nearby Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board treatment plants instead of potable water. Officials were asked to coordinate closely with plant operators, locate suitable nearby facilities, and begin washing operations without delay.

Gowda also called for stronger teamwork across departments to make the Ward One campaign, which began on November 1, deliver real results in local neighborhoods. Cleanliness cannot rest on one agency alone, he noted, urging departments to pull together ahead of the next Ward One drive set for Saturday, November 21, and make civic upkeep a clear priority.

At the same time, he asked Bengaluru South City Corporation to roll out wider upgrades at Konanakunte Cross to ease traffic bottlenecks and fix local road gaps. Working alongside Metro authorities, officials are expected to upgrade the traffic island, build out pedestrian footpaths, paint clearer lane markings, and study a free-left turn to keep vehicles moving smoothly while matching road and metro spaces.

Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao joined the meeting along with corporation commissioners D.S. Ramesh, Pommala Sunil Kumar, Shilpa Nag, K.N. Ramesh and Jagadish G., plus additional commissioners and engineers. With water-wise washing, coordinated weekend drives, and junction fixes lined up, residents are watching to see cleaner streets take shape soon.