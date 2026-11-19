BENGALURU: Expressing sharp outrage over alleged derogatory remarks against 12th-century social reformer Basavanna and the Lingayat community, Karnataka minister and All India Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha national president Eshwar B. Khandre has demanded the immediate confiscation of author Ravi Hanj’s book titled Basava Mantapa and the removal of related videos from social media platforms.

In a video statement on November 19, Khandre acknowledged that as a sitting cabinet minister he ordinarily should not publicly call for seizing a literary work. However, he argued that Hanj’s writings contain baseless accusations that harm social harmony and deeply wound followers of Vishwaguru Basavanna as well as members of the broader Lingayat community across the world. Khandre pledged to formally urge Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and the Home Minister to confiscate the publication without delay.

While stating that he respects freedom of speech and expression guaranteed under the Constitution, Khandre declared that writings and remarks portraying Basavanna as a murderer or dacoit, or alleging that he misused King Bijjala’s treasury to conduct Sharana Dasoha, are completely unacceptable. He called for the immediate takedown of social media clips spreading these claims.

The minister also condemned references describing Lingayats as “Lingahatas,” calling the phrasing provocative and painful to devotees. Describing Hanj as a self-styled researcher who spoke without proper study on sensitive historical and religious subjects, Khandre urged police to register a suo motu case and take strict legal action.

The controversy has sparked widespread anger among Lingayat leaders and community groups across Karnataka. Fellow minister M.B. Patil and Congress legislator B.R. Patil have likewise condemned the book and called for firm action, while members of Basava Samithi staged protests in Bengaluru, burned copies of the book, announced plans for a police complaint, and warned of statewide demonstrations starting today (Friday).