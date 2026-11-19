BENGALURU: Bengaluru North City Corporation Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar has called on civic teams to organize Bengaluru Jaathre as a lively people’s festival built around strong citizen involvement, cleanliness, and comfortable public facilities.

Reviewing festival arrangements, Sunil Kumar held talks with officials on event planning, amenities, decorations, sanitation, and community activities. He instructed teams to keep parks and lakefront venues clean throughout the celebrations and make sure visitors have plenty of drinking water and toilet facilities. Officials were also told to stagger event timings so programmes do not clash, and executive engineers must submit details of events planned across their zones.

Maintaining litter-free festival spaces is a top priority, with vendors allowed at venues required to follow solid waste management rules strictly. Rather than treating residents simply as spectators, Sunil Kumar stressed designing Bengaluru Jaathre so families and people of all ages can actively join in. Plans discussed include music shows with local talent, dance acts, games, rangoli contests, and interactive fun on a shared stage.

To give streets a festive feel, officials were asked to introduce color themes for roadside shops and commercial outlets. Decorative lighting and road or venue beautification across corporation limits are slated to move forward within budget limits and with corporate social responsibility backing.

Sunil Kumar urged teams to create a welcoming atmosphere where families can gather, join activities, and enjoy the celebrations together by pairing active public participation with solid upkeep, sound infrastructure, and varied entertainment.

Additional Commissioner for Development Mona Roat, Additional Commissioner for Revenue Satish Kumar, Joint Commissioners Pallavi and Mohammed Naeem Momin, Deputy Commissioners Amaregowda Malipatil, Somasekhar, and Mangalagowri, along with superintending engineers, executive engineers, a deputy general manager, and other staff attended the review.

As preparations pick up across Bengaluru North, residents can look forward to cleaner lake and park spaces, coordinated cultural events, and festive street touches designed to bring neighborhoods together for a welcoming community celebration across the city.