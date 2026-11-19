RAMANAGARA: Channapatna MLA C.P. Yogeshwar has returned to active political engagement after a period of silence, launching a sharp attack on Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy while openly expressing support for Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

Speaking to reporters in Ramanagara, Yogeshwar criticised Kumaraswamy for targeting Shivakumar and questioned his approach towards the Congress leader. He recalled that when Kumaraswamy was Chief Minister, Shivakumar had extended strong support to him, with the two leaders often described as a team working together. Yogeshwar questioned why Kumaraswamy was now criticising Shivakumar.

He advised the Union Minister to avoid making personal and unnecessary remarks against Shivakumar and instead concentrate on national-level political responsibilities. Yogeshwar said that even if Kumaraswamy did not wish to cooperate with the state government, he should refrain from making statements that could affect development.

Continuing his criticism, Yogeshwar questioned Kumaraswamy’s contribution to the development of Channapatna during his seven-year tenure as its MLA and his period as Chief Minister.

He particularly raised the issue of the long-pending private bus stand project, alleging that Kumaraswamy had failed to address the demand despite holding important positions. He questioned what significant and lasting development works had been undertaken for the constituency during Kumaraswamy’s tenure.

Yogeshwar also acknowledged that he had differences with Shivakumar in the past. However, he said personal disagreements should not come in the way of development. Since Shivakumar is now leading the state government, everyone should work together under his leadership for the progress of Channapatna, he added.

He observed that continuing personal rivalries would ultimately harm the constituency rather than benefit anyone.

Yogeshwar’s renewed political activity and his open support for Shivakumar, coupled with his criticism of Kumaraswamy, have triggered fresh political discussions in Channapatna and Ramanagara district.