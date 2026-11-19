GADAG: Gadag district is facing a severe drinking water crisis even before the onset of summer, following the failure of monsoon and post-monsoon rains. With lakes, streams, ponds and other water bodies drying up and groundwater levels declining sharply, residents and livestock are struggling to access drinking water.

The situation has become particularly worrying in the Gadag-Betageri twin cities and several rural areas across the district. The administration is concerned about the possibility of the crisis worsening during the peak summer months of March, April and May.

The inflow of water into the Malaprabha and Tungabhadra rivers, which serve as major water sources for the district, has reportedly come to a standstill. Water storage in riverbeds has fallen considerably, affecting multi-village drinking water projects and urban water supply systems dependent on these rivers.

Several villages in Mundargi, Ron, Nargund, Shirahatti, Gajendragad, Lakshmeshwar and Gadag taluks are experiencing disruptions in drinking water supply.

The prolonged rainfall deficit has also caused a significant decline in groundwater levels. Hundreds of borewells across the district have reportedly dried up. Even newly drilled borewells reaching depths of 600 to 800 feet have failed to yield water in several locations.

As a result, rural residents and farmers who depend on borewells are facing mounting difficulties. In some villages and urban wards, drinking water is being supplied only once every 10 to 15 days, forcing residents to depend on water tankers.