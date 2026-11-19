GADAG: The Karnataka State Food Commission has ordered the closure of a chili powder manufacturing unit in Gadag after a surprise inspection allegedly revealed adulteration and serious violations of food safety regulations.

A commission team inspected Kalyani Trading Company, located in the Gadag Industrial Area. Officials reportedly found that artificial colouring was being used in chili powder, along with substandard chilies, oil containers and salt. The unit had allegedly failed to comply with basic food safety requirements.

The product bags did not carry manufacturing or expiry dates. Workers were also found working without essential protective equipment such as masks, caps and gloves. Samples of four to five varieties of powder have been sent to a laboratory for testing. The officials directed the factory to remain closed until the test results are received. They also sought workers’ health certificates, wage records and copies of the renewed licence and registration documents.

The commission team later inspected the midday meal scheme at Karnataka Maulana Azad Public School and Government Senior Urdu Primary School in Gangimadi Colony. Students complained that eggs had not been served for three days and that rice was often undercooked. They alleged that bananas were being provided instead of proper meals. Officials also found that several children brought lunch from home because they were dissatisfied with the food served at school.

The school’s water unit was not functioning, toilets were unhygienic and the surroundings lacked cleanliness. The chairperson expressed displeasure over missing vegetable purchase bills, altered receipts and blank cheques reportedly signed in advance. Officials were instructed to issue a notice to the Urdu school headmistress over alleged negligence.

The chairperson also raised concerns about the diversion of ration rice meant for poor families and directed Gadag Assistant Commissioner Gangappa to submit a report on the role of Food Department officials. Strict action was warned against anyone found involved.

The team also inspected fair price shops, wholesale food grain outlets, Anganwadi centres, hospitals and hostels in Gadag-Betageri. Inspections will continue across the district for two more days.