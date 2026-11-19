DAVANAGERE: Farmers in Jagalur taluk are upset over the alleged unscientific implementation of the Bhadra Upper Bank Project, with drip irrigation equipment installed even before the main pipeline required to supply water has been laid.

Equipment worth lakhs of rupees is reportedly lying unused and exposed to the elements, raising fears that it may rust and become unusable before the project is completed.

Four TMC of water released from the Bhadra Dam has reached several areas of neighbouring Chitradurga district. However, Jagalur, the only taluk in Davanagere district covered under the project, is still waiting for its share. The delay has added to farmers’ frustration, as the project is expected to provide much-needed irrigation facilities to the drought-prone region.

The plan is to bring water from the Bhadra reservoir and fill lakes in areas including Bidarakere, Nibbaguru and Sangenahalli before supplying water to agricultural fields through drip irrigation. Despite the project remaining incomplete, contractors have reportedly installed drip irrigation pipes without establishing the main water supply network.

Farmers allege that the equipment was installed prematurely, possibly to facilitate the submission and clearance of bills. They question the logic of laying drip lines when there is no pipeline to carry water to the fields.

Although water from the Tungabhadra River has recently reached 57 lakes in Jagalur taluk, farmers say this has not fully addressed their irrigation needs. The water may help recharge groundwater, but dependable irrigation remains a major challenge. The Bhadra project is therefore seen as crucial for agriculture in the region.

Farmers insist that the main pipeline must first be laid from Chitradurga to Jagalur and water supplied to the identified lakes. Drip irrigation should follow only after the water reaches the area.

Demanding scientific execution and speedy completion, farmers are preparing to launch a protest against the delay and alleged irregularities. They fear that valuable equipment will deteriorate while the project remains stalled.