MAGADI: BJP District Vice-President Veerabhadraiah said the BJP and JD(S) would work together to strengthen their alliance and achieve electoral success in the upcoming local body and Assembly elections.

He was speaking after former MLA A. Manjunath, the NDA leader for the Magadi Assembly constituency, met him at his residence in a cordial atmosphere. The two leaders discussed the prevailing political situation and preparations for the forthcoming Gram Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat elections.

Manjunath said senior leaders of both parties at the state and national levels had decided to contest elections together. A coordination committee comprising workers from the BJP and JD(S) would be formed to discuss and finalise the list of candidates, he added.

Criticising the Congress government, Manjunath alleged that its failures across various sectors would become the biggest advantage for the opposition alliance. He accused the government of repeatedly increasing the prices of essential commodities, particularly milk, whose price had reportedly been revised four times during its tenure.

He also alleged that pension payments meant for senior citizens, widows and persons with disabilities were not reaching beneficiaries properly. Raising concerns over road safety, he claimed that 554 people had died due to pothole-related incidents in Bengaluru and that 10 people had lost their lives on the Magadi-Bengaluru KSHIP road.

Referring to protests by teachers, he said employees and the public were increasingly expressing dissatisfaction with the government’s functioning and demanded its resignation.

The leaders expressed confidence that the BJP-JD(S) alliance would create a new political history in Karnataka by winning 178 Assembly seats in the 2028 elections under the leadership of BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy and Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

They also pledged to repeat the success of the 2018 elections in Magadi and ensure a decisive victory through coordinated efforts by party workers.

Several district and local leaders from both parties attended the meeting.