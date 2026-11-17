MYSURU: To derive the full benefits of yoga, it should not be treated merely as a form of exercise or a mechanical routine but should be made an integral part of everyday life, said Dr. Srivatsa, Principal of the Government Ayurveda College.

He was speaking after inaugurating a new yoga class on Sunday at GSS Chirayu Wellness Centre, located on Adichunchanagiri Main Road in Kuvempunagar, Mysuru. The classes have been launched in collaboration with the GSS Yogic Research Foundation.

Dr. Srivatsa said that different dimensions of yoga, including Raja Yoga, Bhakti Yoga and Hatha Yoga, contribute to an individual’s physical, mental and spiritual development. The body, the dimension connecting an individual with the world, the mind that controls the senses, and the soul that provides life energy to all these aspects are integral components of human existence. The objective of yoga is to improve the quality of all these dimensions and establish harmony among them.

He observed that a single form of yoga would not be suitable for everyone, as individuals differ in their lifestyles, physical abilities and life goals. Therefore, people should understand their own capabilities and requirements and choose yoga practices that support their overall development. Yoga practice should not become mechanical. Instead, practitioners should introduce freshness and innovation into their daily routines and give importance to learning different asanas. They should avoid comparing themselves with others and progress gradually according to their individual abilities.

Only through regular practice and by making yoga a part of everyday life can one experience its true benefits, he added.

Srihari, head of the GSS Group of Institutions, said that modern lifestyles, work-related stress, irregular eating habits and disturbed sleep patterns were adversely affecting people’s health. In particular, those working night shifts were experiencing changes in their body’s natural biological rhythms. Hence, it was important to set aside time every day for yoga, pranayama and meditation. Such practices for maintaining good health were among the best investments one could make, he said.

Srihari also demonstrated various yoga asanas and explained their significance and health benefits.

Bharat Swabhiman Trust, Mysuru, president Shashikumar; retired AYUSH officer and Liaison Officer of GSS Chirayu Dr. Hariganesh; Mysuru Yogalaya head Ranganath; Prathinidhi magazine Editor-in-Chief C.K. Mahendra; and Dr. M.S. Bharath were present.