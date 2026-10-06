Yoga Dasara from October 14 to 19 in Mysuru

Mysuru

Yoga Dasara will be held as part of the Mysuru Dasara Mahotsav-2026 from October 14 to 19, said Ramya, Deputy Director of Land Records and Deputy Special Officer of Yoga Dasara. Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, she said Yoga Dasara programmes would be held on October 14, 16, 18 and 19. Health and Family Welfare Minister U.T. Khader will inaugurate the Yoga Dasara at 10 a.m. on October 14 at the Alumni Auditorium of Mysore Medical College, J.K. Grounds. A one-day scientific seminar on yoga will also be held at the same venue. Dr. M.U. Sujan, Dr. P. Sudhakar, Dr. Harish Babu and Dr. Arun P.G. will speak at the seminar on the role of yoga in leading a healthy life and other related topics. District AYUSH Officer Dr. Renuka Devi said a State-level Dasara Yogasana Competition would be held at the P. Kalingarao Auditorium in the Exhibition Grounds on October 16. Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa will inaugurate the competition at 10 a.m. Participants interested in taking part in the competition can register online. Cash prizes of ₹3,000, ₹2,500 and ₹2,000 will be awarded to the winners of the first, second and third prizes respectively. A Rural Yoga Dasara programme will be held on October 18 at the Government Pre-University College premises in Nanjangud. MLA Darshan Dhruvanarayan will inaugurate the programme. Yoga Dasara Sub-Committee Working President Nirup Wesley said a Yoga Trek and Durga Namaskara programme would be organised on October 19. Participants will trek up the steps from the foothills of Chamundi Hill to the temple from 6 a.m. A stage programme will be held at the temple premises at 8 a.m., followed by a Durga Namaskara Yogasana session. Chamundeshwari Constituency MLA G.T. Devegowda will participate in the programme. Noted personality Sushil and Information Department Assistant Director Nirmala were present.