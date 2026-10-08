Yelahanka Lake emerges as model public space

CH NEWS BENGALURU Yelahanka Lake has emerged as a well-maintained public space, with extensive amenities and active community participation in its upkeep. Spread across 280 acres, the lake has a 5-km walking path, landscaped areas, sculptures, seating, toilets and speakers playing radio. A boating platform has also been developed and awaits Tourism Department permission. Regular visitors have praised its cleanliness and facilities. “It’s extremely clean and the infrastructure has been planned really well,” said visitor Athul. BNCC Executive Engineer Sudhakar said development began in 2008 and was completed without CSR funding. He said the lake remains free of encroachments. Regular walkers also help maintain cleanliness, while MLA S.R. Vishwanath supported development by securing funds.