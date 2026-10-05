Yediyurappa backs SIR corrections but opposes pressure

CH NEWS, KALABURAGI Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said genuine mistakes in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls should be corrected, but officials who have followed the rules should not be targeted. Speaking to reporters in Kalaburagi, Yediyurappa said action should be taken against those responsible for irregularities. He alleged that the Chief Minister was using the issue to put pressure on government employees through protests. Yediyurappa said the BJP had no objection to correcting errors in the SIR process, but opposed political pressure or action against officials who had carried out their duties according to the rules. His comments came amid a wider dispute over the SIR process and complaints linked to Form-7 objections. Yediyurappa also said the BJP and JD(S) would contest upcoming elections together. The alliance has announced a joint strategy for the four Karnataka Legislative Council constituencies going to polls on October 23. He was in Kalaburagi for the nomination process involving BJP candidate Shashil G. Namoshi for the North-East Teachers' Constituency. The Election Commission has scheduled polling for October 23, with counting on October 27. Yediyurappa alleged that several teaching posts were vacant, teachers and lecturers were not receiving salaries on time, and irregularities had occurred in the procurement of shoes and socks for children. He also claimed that promised financial assistance to farmers had not been released. He urged voters to support Namoshi and said the BJP-JD(S) alliance would seek support across the constituencies. Meanwhile, several leaders, including former ministers Bandeppa Kashempur and Venkatarao Nadagouda and MLAs N. Ravikumar and Shailendra Beldale, were present during the nomination process. Congress candidate Sharanappa also filed his nomination, with Kalaburagi MP Radhakrishna Doddamani, Minister Dr. Sharanaprakash Patil and other leaders attending. Yediyurappa also said he would appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to confer the Bharat Ratna on pilot Smith.