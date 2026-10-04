Yatnal makes unsubstantiated bogus voting allegations

Davanagere BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Sunday made allegations against Muslims while speaking about the issue of alleged bogus voting, claiming that members of the community were primarily responsible for such violations. He also accused the Congress of supporting what he described as a conspiracy linked to electoral malpractice. Speaking to reporters in Davanagere, Yatnal alleged that bogus voting was being used as part of an attempt to change India's demographic and political character. He claimed that people wearing burqas could cast votes under different names because their identities could not be easily verified. These allegations were made by Yatnal without providing evidence during the interaction with the media. Yatnal further alleged that there was an attempt to make India an Islamic nation by 2047 and accused the Congress party of supporting such efforts. He challenged the authorities to investigate any allegations of bogus voting involving BJP leaders and said election-related complaints should be examined through due process. The BJP MLA also criticised former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over his reported dissatisfaction with electoral politics. Yatnal said Siddaramaiah had achieved a prominent position in public life but alleged that the Congress had failed to give him due importance. He suggested that Siddaramaiah should leave the Congress if he was dissatisfied with the party. Yatnal also attacked the state BJP leadership, alleging that the party was engaged in what he called “adjustment politics”. He questioned the current leadership's ability to attract voters and claimed that the BJP needed a major change. Referring to Tamil Nadu actor-politician Vijay's political rise, Yatnal said he expected a similar development in Karnataka and claimed that he had already begun campaigning. He said people would understand his political strength after the next election. His remarks come amid continuing political disputes in Karnataka over electoral rolls, alleged bogus voting and the use of voter-related forms. Claims of electoral malpractice remain matters for verification by the competent election authorities.