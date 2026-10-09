Yatnal alleges plot to destabilize modern India

CH NEWS, LAKSHMESHWAR Vijayapura legislator and Hindu leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal alleged that anti-national elements are working actively to divide and destabilize the country. Speaking during a public Ganesha immersion gathering organized by the Hindu Mahasabha Ganapati Seva Mandali near the Havali Anjaneya Temple, the lawmaker criticized subversive groups, referring to them derisively as the Cockroach Janata Party. Yatnal stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has emerged as the fifth largest economic power globally. He claimed that destructive forces, unable to accept national progress, have allied with hostile entities to weaken sovereignty and systematically dismantle Sanatan Dharma. Reflecting on history, Yatnal recalled how freedom fighter Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak instituted community Ganesha celebrations during British rule to awaken and unify people. He remarked that citizens today are rediscovering collective unity through cultural events, gathering voluntarily without political inducements or payouts. Citing Uttar Pradesh as a prime example, he asserted that political strength and leadership naturally follow when communities stand together. The legislator voiced strong frustration over administrative restrictions and permit rules imposed on traditional Hindu festivities. Yatnal promised that bureaucratic hurdles would vanish in the coming years. He urged the public to cooperate with police security personnel for now, expressing confidence that Ganesha celebrations will eventually become nationwide public events. He claimed that by 2028, citizens would no longer need police permissions to install idols or play festive sound systems, predicting that a bulldozer-style administration would take charge. Rounding off his speech, Yatnal attacked Karnataka's current Congress administration, alleging rampant corruption across government departments. The religious event concluded peacefully, drawing thousands of devotees, local community organizers, and mandali representatives from across the surrounding region.