Yatindra Siddaramaiah opens his new office in Mysuru

Mysuru Urban Development and Mysuru District In-charge Minister Dr Yatindra Siddaramaiah inaugurated the newly constructed District In-charge Minister’s Office at the Mysuru Zilla Panchayat office premises on Wednesday. The new office has been established with the objective of facilitating the comprehensive development of Mysuru district, ensuring speedy redressal of public grievances and expediting administrative work involving various government departments. With the opening of the new office, citizens will find it easier to bring their grievances directly to the government’s attention. It is also expected to strengthen coordination among various departments and accelerate development works across the district. MLA Darshan Dhruvanarayan, MLCs Dr D. Thimmaiah and Shivakumar, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanta Reddy, Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner M.K. Savitha, Bireehundi Basavanna, elected representatives, senior district-level officials and members of the public were present.