CHIKKAMAGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has quashed the criminal case registered against BJP leader and former minister D.N. Jeevaraj in connection with alleged irregularities during the postal ballot recount in the Sringeri Assembly constituency.

The court also quashed the case against former Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner K.N. Ramesh and Returning Officer Vedamurthy T.R.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the order, cancelling the FIR registered at the Chikkamagaluru City Police Station against the three individuals.

The case originated from allegations of tampering with postal ballots during the recount conducted in May 2026. The complaint was filed by Sudheer Kumar Murolli, election agent of Congress leader T.D. Rajegowda, alleging irregularities and criminal misconduct in the counting process.

In the 2023 Assembly elections, Rajegowda had defeated BJP candidate Jeevaraj by a margin of 201 votes in Sringeri. Challenging the result, Jeevaraj approached the Karnataka High Court through an election petition.

On April 6, 2026, the High Court directed officials to re-verify 279 rejected postal ballots and conduct a recount in accordance with the prescribed guidelines.

Following the recount in May, Rajegowda’s postal ballot tally was reduced by 255 votes, while Jeevaraj’s tally declined by two votes. Jeevaraj was subsequently declared the winner with a margin of 52 votes.

However, Rajegowda challenged the recount outcome before the Supreme Court. The apex court stayed the effect of the recount and allowed Rajegowda to continue as the MLA pending further proceedings.

Following allegations of ballot tampering, the police registered an FIR against Jeevaraj and election officials.

With the latest High Court order, the criminal proceedings arising from the FIR against Jeevaraj and the two officials have been quashed. The separate legal dispute concerning the Sringeri Assembly election outcome remains subject to proceedings before the Supreme Court.