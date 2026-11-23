DHARWAD: Farmers in Dharwad taluk will organise a protest foot march on November 25, demanding the immediate release of drought relief and crop insurance compensation. The protest has been jointly organised by the Karnataka State Farmers’ Association and the Green Army’s Dharwad taluk unit.

Announcing the programme at a press conference in Dharwad, association taluk president Shivu Badiger said farmers were facing severe financial difficulties due to crop losses and inadequate government assistance. He demanded that the state government release pending crop insurance compensation and provide adequate drought relief to affected farmers.

Badiger expressed dissatisfaction over the ₹2,500 drought relief assistance announced by the state government, stating that the amount was insufficient to meet the losses suffered by farmers. He demanded drought compensation of ₹25,000 per acre to provide meaningful financial support to those affected by crop failures.

He alleged that farmers were struggling to overcome the impact of drought and rising agricultural expenses. He also criticised what he described as anti-farmer policies of the Central and state governments, along with rising prices and other measures affecting ordinary people.

As part of the protest, farmers from various parts of Dharwad taluk are expected to participate in large numbers and highlight their demands before the authorities.

The foot march will commence at 10.30 am on November 25 from Kadapa Maidan in Dharwad. The organisers have appealed to farmers to participate in the programme and extend their support to the movement for agricultural justice.

Farmer leaders Baiju Gowli, Nagayya Poojar and Manjunath Mangalagatti were present at the press conference.

The association leaders said the agitation was aimed at drawing the government’s attention to farmers’ financial hardships and securing timely compensation for drought-related crop losses.