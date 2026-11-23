ATHANI: Minister Laxman Savadi has strongly criticised Ravi Hanj over alleged derogatory remarks about social reformer Basavanna and his reported call for adopting ‘silent politics’ to defeat Savadi in Athani.

Savadi said there was no need to give importance to such individuals. “I have already said that there is no need to discuss madmen. Why are you repeatedly asking me about the same person? Such half-witted people should not even become a subject of discussion,” he remarked.

Responding to a question about possible RSS involvement in the controversy surrounding Hanj’s book, Savadi denied that the organisation or any other force was behind the issue. He alleged that some individuals deliberately distort statements and misinterpret facts to gain publicity overnight.

He said the individual was largely unknown earlier but had become a subject of discussion across the state because of the controversy. Savadi also appealed to the media not to give unnecessary publicity to such people.

Regarding Hanj’s reported challenge to the government over the proposed seizure of his controversial book, Savadi said the authorities had acted within the legal framework. He confirmed that an FIR had been registered and steps had been initiated to seize the publication.

“If he wants to approach the court, let him do so. We will abide by the legal process and respond accordingly. If necessary, we are prepared to appeal against the court’s decision, even up to the Supreme Court,” he said.

Meanwhile, responding to questions about the ongoing ASHA workers’ protest, Savadi said the Chief Minister had appealed to them to remain patient, assuring that their demands would be addressed during the forthcoming Assembly session.

He urged the protesting workers to cooperate with the government, expressing confidence that a solution would be found.