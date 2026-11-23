Severe drought has dried up district crops, causing heavy financial losses for farmers and leaving agricultural labourers without regular income.

GADAG: Severe drought and the failure of crops have pushed farmers and agricultural labourers in Gadag district into distress. With little work available in their villages and mounting debts, many families are leaving their homes in search of jobs to support their children.

“There is no work in the village and nothing has grown in our fields. With creditors pressuring us, we have no choice but to leave and earn money to feed our children,” said a distressed worker.

The lack of rainfall has badly affected agriculture across the district. Crops have dried up, leaving farmers with heavy losses. Agricultural labourers who depend on farm work have also lost their regular source of income.

The migration has left several villages deserted. Many couples are leaving their young children with elderly parents and travelling in groups in rented vehicles to find work. Elderly people are struggling to look after their grandchildren, while children face difficulties without their parents’ support. Several houses remain locked, and village streets have become unusually quiet.

Employment guarantee fails to meet demand

Government employment programmes are intended to provide work to rural families and reduce migration. However, residents allege that employment opportunities are inadequate and wages are often delayed. They claim that the lack of regular local work has forced families to move elsewhere.

Workers are travelling to Mangaluru, Udupi, Karwar and Madikeri for construction, plastering, beach cleaning and other daily-wage jobs. Some have also moved to Goa, Kerala and Maharashtra. Others have gone to Belagavi and Vijayapura districts for sugarcane harvesting, where they reportedly spend months living in temporary shelters near fields.

Migration has reportedly increased in Gajendragad, Lakshmeshwar, Mundargi, Gadag, Shirahatti and Ron taluks. Residents of several villages and Lambani tandas, including Nagavi, Beladadi, Chhabbi, Akkigunda, Adarahalli, Haradagatti, Mahalingapura, Attikatti, Dindur and Kundralli, claim that more than 70 per cent of families in some settlements have left.

Children migrating with their parents risk missing school, while those staying with grandparents often lack proper guidance. Workers also face problems with accommodation, drinking water, healthcare and delayed wages. Some fear exploitation by contractors and middlemen.