NEW DELHI: India’s white-collar hiring market recorded 3.30% year-on-year growth in 2026, with 1.38 crore jobs projected for 2027 and hiring expected to grow 8.16 per cent, a report said on Monday.

The report from the jobs platform foundit said hiring growth in 2026 was led by non-profit organisations, real estate, travel and tourism, and healthcare and pharmaceuticals, while IT roles recorded the strongest occupational growth at 20.28%.

Non-profit organisations posted the highest growth at 19.44%, followed by real estate at 16.09% and travel and tourism at 13.76%. In contrast, hiring declined in banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) and logistics and transportation.

“Employers expanded their teams thoughtfully and placed a premium on experienced professionals. The strong demand for tech roles outside the IT sector shows how widely these skills are now needed. As hiring picks up in 2027, we expect growth to extend to more cities, more sectors and early-career professionals, who are set to see stronger opportunities,” said Tarun Sinha, CEO, foundit.

The 2027 outlook points to stronger demand in consumer electronics (14.25%), retail (13.99%) and manufacturing (12.02%).

City-wise, Hyderabad led hiring growth at 8.51%, followed by Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kochi at 6.71%, 6.51% and 5.57%, respectively.

Moreover, Coimbatore is projected to lead hiring growth in 2027 at 12.52%, reversing its 1.86% decline in 2026, followed by Bengaluru (11.29%) and Hyderabad (10.33%).