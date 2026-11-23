HUNSUR: Tribal leaders have urged the district administration to recover 280 acres of land allegedly encroached upon in Dasanara village of Hangodu hobli in Hunsur taluk and hand it over to the Jenu Kuruba families to whom it was originally allotted.

According to Basavaraj, president of the Vijayagiri Landholders’ Committee, the government sanctioned 280 acres in Survey Nos. 12 and 13 during 1994‑95 for the benefit of 130 Jenu Kuruba community members. Each beneficiary was allotted two acres for cultivation. The land also included four acres for a school, eight acres for village settlement and separate four-acre allocations for women’s associations.

However, Basavaraj alleged that plots allotted to 30 families were never identified or handed over to the beneficiaries.

Speaking to reporters, he said the committee had submitted a request to the authorities seeking the removal of encroachments and the transfer of possession to the original beneficiaries. He also demanded that the entire land be protected by constructing boundary bunds and clearing unauthorised occupations.

The leaders further opposed the practice of farmers taking tribal land on lease or mortgage for cultivation. They demanded that the beneficiaries themselves should cultivate the allotted land and that such leasing arrangements should be stopped.

A memorandum was also submitted to Sub-Divisional Officer Shekhar G.D., Tahsildar Rajashekaramurthy, Taluk Welfare Officer Gangadhar and MLA G.D. Harish Gowda, seeking action against the unauthorised leasing of tribal lands.

The leaders alleged that farmers continued to cultivate the land despite earlier warnings against leasing or renting out plots allotted to tribal families. They urged the Tahsildar to issue notices to the beneficiaries and take steps to remove unauthorised occupants.

They also expressed concern over reports that the Darkhastu Samiti (Land Grant Committee) was considering granting the occupied land to the farmers currently cultivating it. They demanded that the proposed process be stopped immediately and that the land be restored to its original beneficiaries.