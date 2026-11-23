MUMBAI: The government is working to strengthen regional economic accounts by aligning state-level economic data with the revised national accounts framework, with most states having already adopted 2022‑23 as the new base year for Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) estimates.

Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) Secretary Saurabh Garg announced the development on Monday while speaking at the Data Users Conference on the New Series of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

Garg said discussions were underway with state governments to ensure that all states transition to the revised base year over the coming months.

“Our focus in the coming period will be on regional accounts. We are working closely with state governments to shift the base year for GSDP to 2022‑23. Many states have already implemented it, while the remaining states will adopt it over the next few months,” Garg said.

He also highlighted the complexity of revising the national accounts base year from 2011‑12 to 2022‑23, describing it as an exercise that took nearly two years to complete.

Garg further noted that the first-quarter GDP estimates for FY27 had already been released under the new series. The second-quarter figures are scheduled to be published by the end of next month.