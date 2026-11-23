NEW DELHI: India’s automobile retail market recorded its highest-ever sales during the 42-day festive period of 2026, driven by strong demand for two-wheelers, commercial vehicles and electric vehicles, according to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) on Monday.

Total vehicle retail sales increased 2.21 per cent year-on-year to 55,25,490 units, surpassing the previous festive season record. Compared with the 2024 festive period, overall sales registered a significant growth of 23.95%, indicating sustained consumer demand following the implementation of GST 2.0 reforms.

FADA President Sai Giridhar described the performance as a milestone for the automobile retail industry.

Two-wheelers, which account for the largest share of India’s automobile market, recorded sales of 43.13 lakh units, registering growth of 3.67%. Commercial vehicle retail sales increased 7.13% to 1.56 lakh units.

Three-wheeler sales grew 5.32 per cent, while tractor sales increased 2.24%. Construction equipment registrations witnessed a particularly sharp rise of 26.06%.

However, passenger vehicle retail sales declined 7.16% year-on-year to 7.49 lakh units. Despite the fall, the segment remained 16.43 per cent above its festive 2024 performance.

FADA noted that the festive season initially witnessed subdued demand during Navratri. However, sales momentum improved significantly during Dhanteras and Diwali, helping the market recover and close the period in positive territory.

Electric vehicles emerged as one of the strongest-performing segments.

Electric two-wheeler sales increased 61.1%, while electric passenger vehicle sales rose 72.9%. Electric commercial vehicle sales more than doubled, registering growth of 154.6%.