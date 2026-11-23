The PM shared Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s article citing World Bank figures showing millions moving above poverty thresholds between 2011 and 2023.

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday highlighted India’s efforts to reduce poverty, sharing an article by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman that outlined the country’s progress over the past decade and its impact on millions of households.

In a post on X, Modi referred to Sitharaman’s article, which examines how India’s poverty reduction strategy has evolved from providing temporary relief to addressing structural barriers that contribute to deprivation.

“Through access to housing, healthcare, clean water, banking and entrepreneurship, she traces the progress made by crores of households and the growing economic participation of rural women,” the Prime Minister said.

He also said India’s fight against poverty was changing lives across the country, highlighting the importance of basic necessities and expanding livelihood opportunities.

In an essay titled “The Decade India Turned the Tide on Poverty”, published on LinkedIn, Sitharaman referred to the World Bank’s October 2026 Poverty and Equity Brief on India to support her assessment of the country’s progress.

According to the figures cited in the article, nearly 50 crore Indians moved above poverty thresholds between 2011 and 2023.

The World Bank brief, using 2021 purchasing power parity, showed that the proportion of Indians living below the $4.20-a-day lower-middle-income poverty line declined from 57.7% to 16.1% during the period.

Extreme poverty, measured against the $3-a-day threshold, also declined from 27.1% to 2.6%.

The figures indicate a substantial decline in both poverty categories over the 12-year period, with the World Bank estimating that 496 million people moved above the lower-middle-income poverty line.

The article also draws attention to the role of essential services, financial access and opportunities for entrepreneurship in improving household conditions.