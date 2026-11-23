NEW DELHI: India’s passenger electric vehicle (EV) sales are projected to rise to nearly 620,800 vehicles and 10.2% of the total vehicle sales by 2030, according to a new report on Monday.

EV adoption will accelerate after that, with annual sales reaching nearly 5.2 million by 2040 under the BloombergNEF’s ‘Economic Transition Scenario’, which models a transition led by market forces rather than policy interventions.

India’s annual passenger EV sales are on track to surpass 305,000 units this year, up 42% from 2025, according to the report. Rapidly expanding model availability is boosting adoption in the segment, with EVs now accounting for 6.7% of all vehicles sold. Private purchases dominate passenger EV sales.

India’s electric vehicle market is expanding rapidly owing to rising model choice and a supportive policy environment.

Annual sales in 2025 grew 17% to surpass 2.4 million units and have already reached 2.9 million in the first 10 months of 2026.

Electric two-wheeler sales received a boost following increases in fossil fuel prices implemented after the outbreak of the Iran war.

In the short term, favourable operating costs, cheaper new models, and public charging access will support adoption.

In the longer term, falling battery costs are set to drive mass-market EV uptake after 2030, but stronger, concerted policy efforts and greater investment will be needed for the road transport fleet to be aligned with a net-zero pathway by mid-century, said the report.