SRINIVASPUR: Nagartnamma, Director of the Kolar and Chikkaballapura District Cooperative Central Bank (DCC Bank), has urged officials and office-bearers of Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS) to work together to strengthen the bank and improve its services.

She was speaking while presiding over a review meeting of PACS in Srinivaspur taluk, held at the DCC Bank premises on Monday. The meeting was attended by the CEOs, presidents and vice presidents of the cooperative societies.

The meeting reviewed the financial performance, administration, activities and development plans of individual societies. Representatives also discussed their achievements and the challenges affecting their functioning.

Nagartnamma said the development of the bank was a shared responsibility and called for transparency, mutual trust and coordination among all cooperative societies. She urged office-bearers to maintain financial discipline, ensure accountability and actively support the bank’s development programmes.

SHG loans to resume from January 27

In an important announcement, she said self-help groups (SHGs) that have cleared their outstanding loans would become eligible for fresh loans from January 27, 2027. She also announced that the bank would not collect processing fees on gold loans.

She further said the bank would strengthen digital banking services, including RTGS and mobile banking, to make transactions easier for customers.

Speaking at the meeting, Srinivaspur DCC Bank Manager Prathima said scanner-based payment and PhonePe facilities would be introduced within a few days. Arrangements would also be made to simplify the process of opening savings accounts.

She said the bank aimed to provide simple, accessible and efficient services to customers. The introduction of digital payment facilities would help make banking transactions more convenient, she added.

Nagartnamma further urged all PACS to improve their efficiency and contribute to the bank’s overall growth. She said the progress of cooperative societies was closely linked to the development of the DCC Bank.

The meeting also discussed administrative improvements, operational difficulties, coordination between PACS and the bank, and future development plans. Representatives shared suggestions to improve the functioning of their respective societies.

DCC Bank Supervisor Venu, along with the CEOs, presidents and vice presidents of the primary agricultural cooperative societies in Srinivaspur taluk, attended the meeting.