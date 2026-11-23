MUMBAI: The revised Gross Domestic Product (GDP) series has significantly narrowed the gap between estimates calculated from the demand and supply sides of the economy, improving the reliability of economic data for policymaking, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor Poonam Gupta said on Monday.

Under the earlier GDP series, estimates derived from the demand and supply sides did not always match, resulting in a separate discrepancy component that could sometimes become large and volatile.

“In the earlier series, GDP estimates from the demand and supply sides did not always align. The resulting gap was reported separately as a discrepancy, and it could at times be large and volatile,” Gupta said.

She explained that the revised framework introduces a supply-use table approach, enabling estimates from both sides of the economy to align more closely.

“The new series brings the two sides together through the supply-use table framework. As a result, nominal GDP estimates from both sides align much more closely,” she added.

The revised series also incorporates a wider range of surveys and administrative datasets. It introduces double deflation for manufacturing and agriculture, a methodology widely recognised as an international best practice.

On the expenditure side, private consumption estimates now incorporate the latest Household Consumption Expenditure Survey. Investment data has also been mapped more accurately to the sectors undertaking investment activity.