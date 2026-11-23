KOONABEVU: Children should make use of the rights and facilities provided by the government to become responsible citizens, said Jayasimha, Assistant Director of the Chitradurga Taluk Panchayat.

He was speaking while presiding over a Children’s Grama Sabha organised recently by the Koonabevu Gram Panchayat in Turuvanuru hobli of Chitradurga taluk.

He said the Indian Constitution guarantees various rights to children. Describing students as the future builders of the nation, he urged them to pursue quality education and work hard to achieve their goals.

Lessons in hygiene

Pramila, Taluk Coordinator of the Swachh Bharat Mission under the Zilla Panchayat, spoke about sanitation and hygiene. She said the government provides financial assistance to households for toilet construction and urged people to make use of the facility.

She also stressed the importance of personal hygiene, washing hands before meals and separating household waste into wet and dry categories before handing it over to the Panchayat’s collection vehicle.

Dhananjaya, Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) of Koonabevu, highlighted various government initiatives supporting children’s education. These include free textbooks, the Ksheera scheme, the mid-day meal programme and scholarships.

He urged students to make proper use of these facilities to continue their education and achieve better results.

Students from primary and high schools in Koonabevu village participated in the programme.