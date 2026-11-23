CHITRADURGA: Seven blood donation camps will be organised across Chitradurga district on November 25 as part of efforts to encourage voluntary blood donation.

The camps will be held at Chitradurga Medical College and Research Centre (District Hospital), Rotary Seva Bhavana on Challakere Road in Chitradurga, National Academy School in Hiriyur, the Primary Health Centre in Shivapura of Holalkere taluk, public hospitals in Hosadurga and Challakere, and the Community Health Centre in Kondlahalli of Molakalmuru taluk.

According to the organisers, healthy men and women aged 18 to 45, weighing at least 45 kg and having a haemoglobin level of more than 12.5 g/dL, can donate blood, subject to medical screening. Men can donate once every three months and women once every four months.

The camp at National Academy School in Hiriyur will be inaugurated by T. Raghumurthy, Karnataka’s Minister for Scheduled Tribes Welfare and Chitradurga district in-charge Minister.

Deputy Commissioner S. Ramya, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Dr. S. Akash and District Health Officer Dr. M.C. Sunil Kumar have appealed to the public, government staff, organisations and college students to take part in the camps and support the Health Department’s efforts.

They urged eligible people to come forward and donate blood to help patients in need.