GADAG: BJP MLA from Naragund and former Karnataka minister C.C. Patil has strongly criticised Gadag Deputy Commissioner C.N. Sreedhara over a farewell party organised ahead of his retirement, questioning the celebration at a time when farmers across the district are facing severe drought.

Speaking to reporters at Patrika Bhavan in Gadag, Patil said it was inappropriate for the district’s senior official to celebrate while farmers were struggling to cope with drought conditions. He also questioned the official’s understanding of the responsibilities of a District Magistrate.

Allegations of corruption

Making serious allegations against the Deputy Commissioner, Patil claimed that Sreedhara had come to Gadag to benefit from the district’s resources. He alleged that corruption had taken place in the DC office and challenged the officer to publish details of the development works completed during his tenure.

Patil also demanded details of land conversion approvals granted during the last two to three months. He questioned why some files were being cleared quickly while others remained pending. He further sought clarification about the source of funds for the farewell party and whether anyone else had contributed towards its expenses.

Questions H.K. Patil’s response

Patil also expressed disappointment with Gadag MLA H.K. Patil over the incident. He said H.K. Patil could have advised the Deputy Commissioner against holding such celebrations during a drought. He alleged that the MLA had failed to raise the issue appropriately.

Patil demanded strict government action against the officials involved in the celebrations, stating that the incident had brought disrepute to Gadag district.

The farewell gathering has triggered public criticism after videos showing the Deputy Commissioner and other officials dancing at the event circulated on social media. According to reports, the party was organised ahead of Sreedhara’s retirement on November 30. District administration sources said the officer had personally borne the expenses.

BJP district president Raju Kurudagi, M.S. Karigoudra, Raghu Yelavathi, Lingaraj Patil and others were present during the press conference.