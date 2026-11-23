MANGALURU: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has intensified its re-investigation into the 2012 Beltangady rape-murder case linked to Dharmasthala. Activist Girish Mattannavar arrived at the SIT office in Mangaluru carrying a bag containing documents, files and newspaper reports related to the case.

The SIT had reportedly instructed individuals possessing documents or evidence connected to the case to submit them to the investigating officials. Accordingly, Mattannavar collected various records and press reports and brought them to the office. He is expected to share the information available with him to assist the investigation.

Mattannavar has been campaigning for justice in the case for several years and has repeatedly raised questions concerning the case. Meanwhile, reports indicate that the SIT has also summoned Mahesh Shetty Timarodi in connection with the investigation. Further details regarding the summons are awaited.

The case began after a masked individual, identified as Chinnayya, alleged that thousands of bodies had been buried in and around Dharmasthala. Following his statement, police registered a case against unidentified persons. The State Government subsequently constituted an SIT to conduct a detailed investigation.

According to the SIT report submitted to the court, investigators found inconsistencies in Chinnayya’s statements and alleged a conspiracy behind the mass burial claims.

The report reportedly named six individuals, including Chinnayya alias Chinna, Mahesh Shetty Timarodi, Girish Mattannavar, Jayanth T., Vithala Gowda and Sujatha Bhat. Allegations include fabrication of evidence and preparation of forged documents. The investigation is ongoing, and these allegations remain subject to legal proceedings.