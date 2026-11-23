SHIVAMOGGA: BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra has expressed confidence that the party will win between 120 and 130 seats in the 2028 Karnataka Assembly elections, claiming that the Congress will be unable to stop its victory.

He was speaking after inaugurating a meeting of the BJP district committee at the party office in Shivamogga. He said the BJP-led NDA’s victory in all four recent Legislative Council constituencies was an indication of the party’s growing strength ahead of the Assembly elections.

Praising the Shivamogga district unit, Vijayendra said the district had provided leadership to the state and consistently implemented programmes directed by the party’s central leadership. He described the forthcoming Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat elections as important opportunities for party workers to demonstrate their organisational strength.

Seva Booth Abhiyan

He announced that a ‘Seva Booth Abhiyan’ would be organised across all 224 Assembly constituencies from December 1 to 25 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years of continuous governance. A booth-level expansion programme involving senior party workers would also be undertaken.

Criticising the Congress government, Vijayendra alleged that its administration had failed and that guarantee schemes were being used to conceal the burden of rising prices. He announced that the BJP would prepare a chargesheet highlighting the government’s failures.

He particularly criticised the recent increase in milk and milk product prices, recalling that the previous BJP government under B.S. Yediyurappa had provided a subsidy of ₹2 to milk producers without burdening consumers.

Referring to the NDA’s recent Legislative Council victories, he alleged that the results demonstrated the BJP’s organisational strength despite the Congress using money and muscle power.

He also criticised Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s reported call to boycott BJP workers, describing the remark as arrogant.

MP B.Y. Raghavendra, MLA S.N. Channabasappa, MLCs D.S. Arun and Dr. Dhananjaya Sarji, District President N.K. Jagadish and other senior party leaders attended the meeting.