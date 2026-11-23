HUBBALLI: BJP workers staged a protest in Hubballi on Monday, condemning the Congress government’s price hike policies and alleging that its administration had failed to address the problems faced by farmers and the general public.

The protesters took out a foot march from Sangolli Rayanna Circle to the Tahsildar’s office, raising slogans against the state government and expressing their opposition to the rising prices of essential commodities.

The BJP workers alleged that the Congress government was pursuing anti-farmer and anti-people policies, causing hardships to different sections of society. They criticised the government for failing to provide adequate relief to farmers affected by drought and accused it of neglecting agricultural concerns.

The protesters also expressed concern over the continuous increase in the prices of essential commodities, stating that ordinary families were finding it increasingly difficult to manage their household expenses.

They further alleged that development activities in the state had come to a standstill and claimed that the government’s financial position was deteriorating. The party workers accused the ruling government of failing to fulfil its responsibilities towards farmers and the public.

During the demonstration, BJP leaders and workers demanded that the state government reconsider its policies and take immediate steps to provide relief to people affected by rising prices and agricultural distress.

As part of the protest, the demonstrators submitted a memorandum addressed to the Governor through the local Tahsildar, urging intervention in the matter.

The protest was organised to highlight the opposition party’s concerns over price increases, drought relief and the overall administration of the state government. BJP workers participated in the march and called upon the government to address the grievances of farmers and the general public.