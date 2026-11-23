Health Minister U.T. Khader urged nursing students and professionals to utilize the KSNC portal and learn global languages to boost worldwide career opportunities.

MANGALURU: The Karnataka State Nursing Council (KSNC), Bengaluru, organised an awareness programme on its digital services and professional initiatives for nursing professionals of the Mangaluru division at Palemar Convention Centre, Konchady, on Monday.

Around 1,500 nursing professionals, students and other stakeholders participated.

Backbone of healthcare

Addressing the gathering, Karnataka Health Minister U.T. Khader described nursing as a noble profession and the backbone of the healthcare system. He highlighted the crucial role of nurses in patient care, particularly in managing post-surgical pain and supporting patients during recovery.

Emphasising the state’s digital governance initiatives, Khader urged nursing professionals and students to make effective use of the KSNC online portal. He also encouraged them to develop proficiency in regional and international languages to explore growing employment opportunities for qualified nurses worldwide while contributing to healthcare services in India.

MLC Ivan D’Souza stressed the importance of conducting awareness programmes at the regional level and simplifying online services to ensure that nursing professionals could access essential council facilities conveniently.

The programme aimed to familiarise practising nurses, job seekers, nursing faculty and students with the council’s digital services and registration procedures.

Various sessions covered online registration and renewal, No Objection Certificates, Good Standing Certificates, reciprocal registration, institutional renewal and recognition, and Continuing Nursing Education (CNE).

Participants were also briefed on the Nurse Registration Tracking System (NRTS), foreign language training and overseas employment opportunities facilitated through the Karnataka Skill Development Corporation (KSDC) and the Ministry of External Affairs.

KSNC Registrar Dr. Srikanth Phulari delivered the welcome and keynote addresses. KSNC Vice-President Dr. Venkatagiri, Dr. M.B. Tadalagi, Dakshina Kannada District Health Officer Dr. Thimmaiah, Wenlock District Surgeon Dr. Shivaprakash D.S., Skill Training Officer Pradeep D’Souza and Dr. Larissa Martha Sams were present.

Dr. Josmitha Maria D’Souza and Sunitha Merlin Fernandes compered the programme, while Pavithra proposed the vote of thanks.