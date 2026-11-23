MANGALURU: After several days of dry weather, coastal Karnataka, particularly Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, is likely to receive light rainfall from November 24.

Isolated thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also expected over the coming days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As per the latest weather forecast, light rain is likely at isolated places in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts between November 24 and 28. The IMD has also predicted thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places across coastal Karnataka from November 24 to 27.

Dry weather was forecast across Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts on November 23. However, changing atmospheric conditions are likely to bring rainfall from Tuesday, November 24.

The national weather bulletin also forecasts isolated to scattered rainfall over coastal Karnataka between November 24 and 27.

Cooler nights

Meanwhile, South Interior Karnataka is likely to experience fairly widespread to widespread rainfall on November 24, followed by isolated to scattered showers from November 25 to 27.

The IMD has indicated that maximum temperatures across the state may remain around or slightly above normal, while minimum temperatures are likely to be around or below normal. Cooler conditions, particularly during nights and early mornings, may continue, with mist or fog expected in some areas.