Four political leaders flew together from Bengaluru to Hubballi to attend the wedding of former MLA Ajjampeer Khadri’s daughter.

HUBBALLI: Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, KPCC President B.K. Hariprasad, ministers Zameer Ahmed Khan and Santosh Lad arrived in Hubballi, the commercial hub of North Karnataka, on Monday to attend a wedding ceremony.

Their arrival attracted considerable attention from supporters at the airport, with slogans supporting Siddaramaiah as the next Chief Minister.

The four political leaders travelled together from Bengaluru on the same flight and landed at Hubballi airport. They are visiting the city to participate in the wedding celebrations of the daughter of former MLA Ajjampeer Khadri.

‘Next CM’ slogans

As the leaders arrived at the airport, a group of supporters gathered to welcome them. During the reception, supporters raised slogans such as ‘Next CM Siddaramaiah’, openly expressing their support for the former Chief Minister to continue in the state’s top leadership position.

The slogans became a notable feature of the leaders’ airport arrival, particularly as Siddaramaiah’s political leadership continues to attract public and political attention in Karnataka.

The presence of KPCC President B.K. Hariprasad and ministers Zameer Ahmed Khan and Santosh Lad alongside Siddaramaiah also drew attention. Their joint travel to Hubballi was in connection with the wedding invitation extended by former MLA Ajjampeer Khadri.

The visit was primarily a personal occasion to attend the family wedding. However, the slogans raised by supporters at the airport brought the issue of Karnataka’s Chief Ministerial leadership into the spotlight.

The programme was expected to bring together several political personalities and well-wishers for the wedding celebrations in the commercial city.