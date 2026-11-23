UDUPI: The annual Eucharistic procession and Feast of Christ the King of the Udupi Catholic Diocese were celebrated with religious devotion, with more than 3,000 Catholic faithful participating in the event.

A special Holy Mass was presided over by Udupi Diocese Bishop Most Rev. Dr Leslie Clifford D’Souza at Milagres Cathedral, Kallianpur. Following the Mass, the Blessed Sacrament was taken in a procession from the cathedral to Mount Rosary Church, Santhekatte, where it was accorded public reverence.

More than 70 priests and over 200 religious sisters joined the procession. Bishop Leslie Clifford D’Souza carried the Blessed Sacrament in a specially decorated vehicle.

In his homily, the Bishop said that feeding the hungry and comforting people in distress were not merely acts of charity but forms of worship offered directly to God. He emphasised that religious rituals would have little meaning without compassion and concern for the suffering.

He urged the faithful to follow the fundamental Christian values of love, forgiveness and service and contribute towards building the Kingdom of God. He also said that helping the helpless and wiping away their tears would bring lasting spiritual satisfaction and God’s blessings.

After the procession reached Mount Rosary Church, Rev. Dr Roshan D’Souza, parish priest of Holy Cross Church, Pambur, delivered a sermon based on the theme, “Let us celebrate the Eucharistic Mass and become like Christ.”

He said the Eucharist would attain its true meaning when people followed Christ’s example by helping others, responding to their needs, maintaining peace and forgiving one another.

Diocese Vicar General Monsignor Francis Lewis, several priests, parish representatives and religious leaders attended the programme.

Rev. Wilson D’Souza compered the event, while Rev. Shawn Savio Andrade led the Rosary prayer.